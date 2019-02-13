Spring hunter education classes announced

By Don Volger

Special to The SUN

Spring 2019 hunter education classes will be held March 2 and 16 (Internet conclusion class); March 4, 6, 8, 9 and 16 (youth class); and March 11, 13, 15 and 16 (regular class).

For the Internet conclusion class on March 2, the time will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; for the March 16 class (range), the time will be 8 to 10 a.m.

For the youth classes on March 4, 6 and 8, the time will be 6 to 9 p.m.; the March 9 class will be from 8 to 11 a.m.; and the March 16 class (range) will be from 10 a.m. until noon.

For the regular classes on March 11, 13 and 15, the time will be 6 to 9 p.m.; the March 16 (class and range) time will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Range day will be March 16 and students from all three classes must attend to receive a hunter education card.

Classes will be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center, South Conference Room, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. (north of the Town Hall).

There is no charge for classes.

If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1949, you are required to have a hunter safety card before you can purchase a hunting license. Persons interested should register online by going to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) website, click on “LEARN” at the top, and follow the directions.

Please note: The range day for all classes will be held on March 16. Conclusion class and youth class students should be finished no later than noon on range day. Students taking the conclusion class must successfully complete the online course ($24.50) and bring proof of completion on March 2. Cards will be awarded on March 16.

All programs, services and activities of the CPW are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need accommodation due to a disability, please contact Don Volger at 264-2197. To assure that the CPW can meet special needs, please notify Volger at least seven days before the class.

Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Forest, Outdoors, Top Stories