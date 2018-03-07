Spring hunter education classes announced

- News
By Don Volger
Special to The SUN
Spring 2018 hunter education classes will be held March 17 and 31 (Internet conclusion class); March 19, 21, 23, 24 and 31 (youth class); and March 26, 28, 30 and 31 (regular class).
For the Internet conclusion class on March 17, the time will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; for the March 31 class (range), the time will be 9 to 10:30 a.m.
For the youth classes on March 19, 21 and 23, the time will be 6 to 9 p.m.; the March 24 class will be from 8 to 11 a.m.; and the March 31 class (range) will be from 10:30 a.m. until noon.
For the regular classes on March 26, 28 and 30, the time will be 6 to 9 p.m.; the March 31 (class and range) time will be noon until 1:30 p.m.
Range day will be March 31, and students from all classes must attend to receive a hunter education card.
Classes will be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center, South Conference Room, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. (north of the Town Hall).
There is no charge for classes.
If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1949, you are required to have a hunter safety card before you can purchase a hunting license. Students 17 and under should attend the Internet conclusion class or the youth class. Students 18 and older should attend the adult class. Students should register online by going to wildlife.state.co.us and following the directions.
Please note: The range day for all classes will be March 31. Conclusion class and youth class students should be finished no later than noon on range day. Also, the Internet conclusion class will be geared to youth, but adults are welcome. Students taking the conclusion class must complete an approved online course and bring proof of completion on March 31.
All programs, services and activities of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are operated in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need accommodation due to a disability, please contact Don Volger at 264-2197. To assure that CPW can meet special needs, please notify Volger at least seven days before the class.
These courses are sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Police Department in conjunction with CPW with support from the local chapter of the Friends of the NRA.
