Spring 2018 Lifelong Learning Lecture Series begins April 5

By Brad Glover
Special to The PREVIEW
We are excited to share the details of our spring Lifelong Learning Lecture Series to be held at your Ruby Sisson Library.
Various talks will occur Thursdays at 5 p.m., beginning on April 5 and running through May 17. There is a wonderful lineup of speakers and you are sure to find talks of interest to you.
Starting the series on April 5 is Mariko Tatsumoto, a local author. Her talk, “Join the Red Hot Middle Grade Book Market,” will help parents, teachers and authors learn what bestselling authors know about how to capture and entertain kids. Learn the differences between adult and middle-grade novels.
On April 12, we will hear from Susan Atkinson, a local climate change awareness advocate. From her talk, “Effective Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint,” you will find out some surprising ways to alter your lifestyle choices and reflect your environmental values. Atkinson serves on the leadership team of the Citizens Climate Lobby — a national grassroots organization to create political will for a livable world.
Next, we will hear from Anthony Garcia, a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service, on April 19. From his talk, “Above the Tree Line, a Story of Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep,” we will learn about the biology and ecology of the bighorn sheep with emphasis on herds living in the mountains surrounding the Pagosa Springs area.
Robin Young, the CSU Extension director for Archuleta County, will be at the library on April 26 for an important discussion about what you can do to protect yourself and loved ones in the event of a wildfire. Young has an extensive background in forestry and fire, and she can help you plan to reduce your risk of wildfire and loss.
On May 3, Andrea Phillips, town manager of Pagosa Springs, will give a presentation about the importance of local government, and she will describe the various projects the town is working on and has planned for the future. Phillips is a graduate of CU Boulder and the University of Ohio.
Professional staff from San Juan Basin Public Health will join us on May 10 for an interactive discussion about healthy living including nutrition, eating and healthy shopping. Healthy snacks and recipes will be provided.
Our concluding talk, “The Past and Future of Wolves in Colorado,” will occur on May 17 with Dr. Andrew Gulliford, Ph.D. The University Press of Colorado recently published “The Last Stand of the Pack, Critical Edition,” which is a reprint of a 1929 book that describes the trapping, shooting and killing of the last wolves in Colorado. Gulliford, a professor of history and environmental studies at Fort Lewis College, was a co-editor of that reprint.
We hope to see you for many — or all — of these talks. The library is located at the intersection of U.S. 160 and 8th Street. Please contact or visit the library for detailed descriptions of each talk.
