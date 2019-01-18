Spotlight: Tyler Price is back home in Pagosa Springs for ‘Little Women: the Musical’

By Tess Wisher

Special to The PREVIEW

Tyler Price has come home to Pagosa Springs for “Little Women: the Musical.” Price is playing the love interest of Meg March, Mr. John Brooke. If you’d like to see and hear Price’s beautiful performance, “Little Women” is playing for one more weekend at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

This is Price’s third season with Thingamajig Theatre Company. He was inducted into the Thingamajig family during the 2017 summer season, which included “Hairspray,” “Sister Act,” “Big River,” and “Aida.” Price has directed a number of the Whatchamawhozits Children’s Theatre Camp productions, including “Annie Jr.” and “Mission Moo Shu,” which he also wrote. Along with Marion Bienvenu and Ryan Hazelbaker, Price attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La.

We had the lovely opportunity to talk with Price and learn more about what brought him to this corner of Colorado.

What got you started in theater?

“My mother passed away when I was 9 years old and a social worker recommended me for the Talented Theatre Program at Estelle Elementary School.”

What made you choose this for a career?

“I was inspired to go into theater by the Jefferson Performing Arts Society in New Orleans. They run these extensive youth programs and that played a huge role in me wanting this as a career. I also worked backstage on some of their productions as a teenager, which gave me the opportunity to meet working actors who traveled the country as performers. I knew that’s what I wanted to do and they gave me some advice that I will never forget.”

What is your dream role?

“I have many. Number one would be Sweeney Todd. I’d also like to play Dan in ‘next to normal,’ Coalhouse Walker in ‘Ragtime’ and Beast in ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ Of course, Jim in ‘Big River,’ which I played in Pagosa, is my favorite role that I’ve ever played.”

How has this rehearsal process differed from past rehearsal processes?

“The summer was more difficult because we had so much going on. This winter rehearsal process was definitely more chill. I prefer the busy summer schedule because it’s more exciting, but it’s nice to have time to actually do other things in Pagosa Springs.”

How has this role challenged you?

“I think the biggest challenge is making sure my gestures and body stances fit within this time period. I would also like to shout out Tim Moore for casting me in this role. Colorblind casting is the new frontier and I’m happy to see that in Pagosa Springs.”

What keeps you coming back to Pagosa Springs and Thingamajig Theatre?

“The love. It’s a family here and I need that energy in my life. The kids program holds a special place in my heart, watching them grow up since 2017 has been amazing.”

Price will be playing Mr. John Brooke in “Little Women” through Jan. 20. Come catch Thingamajig Theatre’s production of “Little Women” before it’s too late. To purchase tickets, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).

Thingamajig Theatre is a professional nonprofit 501(c)(3) theater in residence within the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts producing musicals, comedies and dramas year-round.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Theater, Thingamajig, Top Stories