Spirit of the holiday: Preschoolers visit Silver Foxes Den

By Terri Hardeman
Special to The PREVIEW
Cherubic faces and angel voices entertained senior citizens as classes from Seeds of Learning visited the Silver Foxes Den at the Community Center this week. The children sang Christmas songs and shared handmade gifts with the seniors.
Three-year-olds from Miss Lyndsey’s Dragonfly classroom visited on Tuesday. Four-year-olds from Miss Becca’s Ladybug classroom visited on Wednesday. On Thursday, the 5-year-olds from Miss Ruby’s Butterfly classroom completed the visits. The songs were led by Seeds valued volunteer and substitute teacher Mr. Dave and his ukulele.
Lynne Bridges, Seeds executive director, reported that the preschoolers have visited the senior center during the Christmas season for the past 16 years. Before the current facility was built at 7th and Apache streets, the young children walked from their education center on Hot Springs Boulevard to the Community Center for the visit. Nowadays, the preschoolers enjoy the trip on Mountain Express Transit.
Prior to their visits, the children made Christmas ornaments for the senior citizens with cardboard, ribbons and glitter. Teachers at Seeds plan the event to help their young students understand the importance of giving and remembering others during the holidays. The concept was realized as young children presented their gifts to the seniors and wished them a Merry Christmas.
Seeds of Learning is a nonprofit, high-quality early care and preschool education center in Pagosa Springs. If you are interested in learning more about the center, please call 264-5513 or visit www.growingseeds.org for more information and a tour of the center.
