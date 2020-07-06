Special town election to be held on July 14

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

A special municipal election will be held on July 14 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. pertaining to a possible revision to the town’s home rule charter.

Ballot Question A asks voters if the Town of Pagosa Springs Home Rule Charter should be amended, as set forth by Ordinance No. 932, by the addition of the following provision: “Any proposal by the Town Council or by the Pagosa Springs Urban Renewal Authority to use Tax Increment Financing (TIF) must be first be approved by the Town electors whenever the total TIF revenues are expected to exceed $1 million ($1,000,000) over the life of the project.”

The election will be an independent mail ballot election, with ballots mailed to eligible electors of the town on June 22.

The location to drop off ballots or receive replacement ballots is Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town Hall will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 22 days before election day and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

Voters must be 18 years of age as of the day of election, be a citizen of the United States of America, be registered with the town clerk or Archuleta County clerk, not be in prison and have legally resided within Colorado and within the town limits for at least 22 days immediately preceding the election.

There will be no election precinct or polling place for the election and all ballots shall be returned to the election official’s office at Town Hall.