Special summer shows added to the Community Concert Hall schedule

By Indiana Reed

Special to The PREVIEW

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College has announced two special shows to be staged at the hall this summer: The Wailin’ Jennys (July 24) and Asleep at the Wheel (Aug. 12).

Tickets for both are on sale now online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by phone at 247-7657 or in person at the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue.

The regular 2018-2019 season, which traditionally runs September through June, will be announced and go on sale July 2018.

Newly announced special summer shows:

• The Wailin’ Jennys, July 24, 7:30 p.m., $25-$48.

Back by popular demand. The Canadian folk trio the Wailin’ Jennys began as a onetime-only grouping of three singer/songwriters, but musical chemistry and audience response meshed the independent singer-songwriters into an ongoing band. The Wailin’ Jennys are Nicky Mehta, Ruth Moody and Heather Masse — three distinct voices that together create an extraordinarily perfect vocal sound. The organic, professional honesty of the Jennys’ craftsmanship comes through with every strum and pick.

• Asleep at the Wheel, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $30-$40.

Always a Durango favorite, Asleep at the Wheel is the 10-time Grammy-awarding winning band revered for sustaining Texas-based western swing. Since the early ‘70s, Asleep at the Wheel has remained the most important force in western swing — a mix of big band, country and dance music popularized in the 1930s and 1940s by Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys. The dance floor will be open.

