Special Olympics team brings home awards

By Nancy Walls

Special to The SUN

Three members of our Pagosa Springs Special Olympics track and field team traveled with coaches Wayne and Nancy Walls to Grand Junction for the Special Olympics Colorado regional track meet on May 6.

All brought home high honors from the meet. Tricia Sierpiejko scored well in the women’s division, bringing home two second-place ribbons for her standing broad jump of 1 meter, 6 centimeter, and 17-10 softball throw and a fourth place for her 53.13-second 200-meter run. This was her fourth year in competition.

Kelly Faber won two first-place ribbons in the women’s division for her 14-80 softball throw, and 1-19 standing broad jump, and a second place for her 49.31-second 200-meter run. This was Faber’s third year competing.

Dalton Walls won three first-place ribbons in the young men’s division for his 34.31-second 200-meter dash, his 40-65 softball throw, and his 3-3 running long jump. Dalton has competed for the past five years at the state and regional meets.

The meet, attended by several hundred athletes of all ages from Western Colorado, was held at Mesa State University’s Stocker Stadium. The games were opened with the traditional torch run and lighting ceremony by the Grand Junction SWAT team.

