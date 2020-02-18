Special districts seek candidates for May 5 elections

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

Several districts have put out calls for nominations for director positions.

Several special districts are seeking nominations for director candidates to be voted on in elections on May 5. In addition, the San Juan Water Conservancy District is soliciting applications for appointment of directors.

The following districts have submitted notice of their elections to The SUN. Details concerning each of these district elections, including how to obtain Self-Nomination and Acceptance (SNA) forms, are summarized below.

Los Pinos Fire Protection District

On May 5, three directors will be elected to serve three-year terms for the Los Pinos Fire Protection District.

Eligible electors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain an SNA form from the district’s Designated Election Official (DEO), Rebecca Flinders, at 275 Browning Ave. Ignacio, CO 81137 or (970) 563-9501.

The office of the DEO is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to submit an SNA is close of business on Feb 28.

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate (AIWC) forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by close of business on March 2.

An application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business on April 28.

Upper San Juan Health Service District

For the Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD), three directors will be elected to serve three-year terms on May 5.

Eligible electors of the USJHSD interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain an SNA form from Heather Thomas, the DEO for the district, at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd. The deadline to submit an SNA is close of business, 4:30 p.m., on Feb. 28.

AIWC forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by March 2 at 4:30 p.m.

The office of the DEO is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the DEO of the district at the above address between the hours of 8 a.m. and the close of business, 4:30 p.m., on April 28. All absentee ballots must be returned to the DEO by 7 p.m. on May 5.

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District

On May 5, the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) will be electing three directors to serve three-year terms.

Eligible electors of PAWSD interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain an SNA form from the DEO Glenna Sullivan at 100 Lyn Ave. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or 731-7632.

The office of the DEO is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to submit an SNA is close of business on Feb. 28. AIWC forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on March 2.

An application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on April 28.

Alpha Rockridge

The Alpha Rockridge Metro District will be conducting an election in which all ballots must be returned to the district’s DEO’s mailing address no later than May 5.

Three directors will be elected to serve three-year terms while two directors will be elected to serve two-year terms.

For those eligible electors of the Alpha Rockridge Metro District who are interested, an SNA form can be found on the district’s website at Alpharockridgeroaddistrict.com.

The district’s DEO is Gary Lansdale. SNA forms should be mailed to Lansdale at: 1 Alpha Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The telephone number is (505) 486-1437.

An SNA form that is not sufficient may be amended once at any time prior to Feb. 28. The deadline to submit an SNA form is Feb. 28. AIWC forms must be received in the mail of the DEO by March 2.

Pagosa Fire Protection District

On May 5, the Pagosa Fire Protection District will hold an election in which two directors will be elected to serve a three-year term and one director will be elected to serve a two-year term.

SNA forms are available from the district’s DEO, Shirley Brinkmann, at 191 N. Pagosa Blvd.

The DEO office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m.

SNA forms must be filed with the DEO for the District at the above address by Feb. 28.

Applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the DEO of the district at the above address between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5p.m. until the close of business on April 28. All absentee ballots must be returned to the DEO by 7 p.m. on May 5.

Aspen Springs Metro District

The Aspen Springs Metro District will be holding an election on May 5 at the district’s building on 216 Metro Drive, designated as a polling place election.

Three directors will be elected to serve three-year terms.

Eligible electors of the Aspen Springs Metropolitan District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain an SNA form from the DEO, who may be contacted by mail, telephone or email: Shane Tuller, 946-8777, or DEO, P.O. Box 488, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, info@aspenspringsmetro.org, or may be obtained on the district website: www.aspenspringsmetro.org.

The deadline to submit an SNA is 3 p.m. close of business on Feb. 28.

Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. AIWC forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business at 3 p.m. on March 2.

All Colorado registered voters in the Aspen Springs Metro District will need to cast their votes at the polling place.

All Colorado registered voters owning property in the district, but those living outside of the district can submit an application for an absentee ballot, which can be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business by 3 p.m. on April 28.

Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District

On May 5, the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District will hold an election in which two directors will be elected to serve three-year terms.

Eligible electors of the district who are interested in serving on the board can obtain SNA forms from the district’s DEO, Molly Risinger, at P.O. Box 1609 Arboles, CO 81121, 946-0240.

The DEO’s office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to submit an SNA is by the close of business on Feb. 28. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form.

AIWC forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business on March 3.

An application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on May 1, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on April 21.

San Juan Water

Conservancy District

The San Juan Water Conservancy District will have two seats on its board expire on March 21.

The district also has open seats for additional directors; those interested in being appointed to the board must submit an application.

For those interested in the expiring seats, applications will be accepted until March 7.

Open seat applications can be submitted at any time.

To be considered, you must have resided within the district for one year and must be the owner of real property within the district. Applications are being received for the open board seats on an at-large basis with the objective to achieve geographical representation of the district.

Those interested can send a letter of interest, a resume and other pertinent information to the Archuleta County District Court, Archuleta County Courthouse, at P.O. Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

A copy of the application documents are also required to be sent to the San Juan Water Conservancy District, 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #5 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

