Special census event and community art project planned

Next Thursday, Aug. 27, from noon to 3 p.m., representatives from the Census Bureau will be at the library hosting a Mobile Questionnaire Assistance Station to help anyone who has not completed the census to do so and to answer questions about the census. This assistance station will be outside near the front entrance of the library. Our computers and a public phone inside the building will also be available to anyone needing to complete the census.

This special event comes at a perfect time to help you respond easily and conveniently to the census because Archuleta County’s response rate so far is not good — only 39.8 percent — compared to the much higher rate of 66.9 percent for the state of Colorado and 63.5 percent for the U.S. overall. If this poor showing continues, we will not get our fair share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds over the next 10 years for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways.

Adding to the concern about our low participation is the fact that the deadline to respond to the census has been moved forward to Sept. 30, so you do not have much time to participate if you have not already done so.

When you respond to the census online or by telephone, your answers are kept anonymous. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Please contact Brad or Josie at the library if you have any census-related questions or visit 2020census.gov for more information. And please take advantage of this special event if you have not filled out your census form. Responding now will help decrease the number of homes census enumerators need to visit and will help ensure a more accurate count.

Community art project

We hope you will join us for a collaborative creations project from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4 as we create temporary community art projects together. Three to five projects will be set up outside the library with instructions encouraging everyone to add to the art projects that will include a chalk drawing, stained glass creation, add-a-scale dragon and more.

Creations and instructions on how to add to them will be up for a week, weather permitting. Community members of all ages are invited to participate.

Cardboard car race

Today, Aug. 20, is the last day to participate in our free all-ages cardboard car race. Pick up the materials to make your own cardboard car, and then return to race on the track set up outside the library.

Summer Reading Program

It’s not too late to sign up for the free all-ages Summer Reading Program, which is extended through the end of August, a decision that came from a desire to bring continued learning and fun to our community throughout the summer, according to Meg Wempe, director.

“It also provides more opportunity for us to purchase gift certificates from local businesses for our prizes to do our small part to help economic recovery,” she said.

Call us at 264-2209, email ruby@pagosalibrary.org or register online at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading. We need to know your name, contact information and what age group to assign you to. You will receive a “choose your own adventure” booklet with fun activities and challenges. Completing them makes you eligible to win weekly prizes. There are adventure booklets for four groups: pre-K, K-5, teen and adult.

Details of our partial

reopening

Here’s a summary of your library’s current operations:

• Up to 30 patrons at a time can come into the building Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• The first hour every weekday — from 9-10 a.m. — is reserved for seniors and other high-risk people.

• Hand sanitizers are available and there will be frequent cleanings inside the building throughout the day. Please practice social distancing and wear facial coverings while you are in the building. If you don’t have a mask, we are happy to give one to you.

• Eight computers are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most cases, computer usage will be allowed for three hours per day, up from two. Staff will clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

• One early literacy computer is available for youngsters Monday through Saturday.

• Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for building entry and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for computer use.

• Curbside service continues Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those not comfortable coming into the building. Phone 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so staff can bring the items out for you. If you put a hold on something, please wait for your usual alert (email, phone call or text) before coming to pick it up.

• Our courier service has resumed, so you now can drop your returns of books, CDs and DVDs in the drop box at City Market, as well as in the drop box at the library. No donations in the City Market box, please.

• Notary public service is available Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per notary.

• You can place holds on items from other libraries. They are in different stages of courier service and reopening, so items may take longer than usual.

• We’re happy to provide tech help over the phone for our online resources.

• Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any large in-person programming at this time.

Tech Time

Make a 15- or 30-minute appointment for one of three free in-person slots available between noon and1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Brad will help one person (or one couple) at a time.

ESL

Free in-person classes take place Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. by appointment. Please register so we can keep it to a small group in our limited open spaces. No walk-ins, as the front door will be locked.

GED and other tutoring

GED classes plus HiSet, CDL and other free in-person tutoring from Mark is available on Tuesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. by appointment for both new and returning students.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 3 to 5 p.m. for Dungeons and Dragons free for teens and young adults. Contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Children’s programs on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us on the library’s Facebook page for free children’s programs.

Wednesday storytimes are on Facebook Live, so if you go to Facebook at 10 a.m., you can interact with Josie. Saturday’s Discovery Times -— with games, art ideas, science experiments, history and more — are prerecorded.

If you have a Facebook account, log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or, contact us and we can send you a direct link.

Storywalks for kids

Every other Thursday, Josie, your early literacy librarian, posts signs outside the library that follow the sidewalk up towards the elementary school detailing a new free Summer Reading Storywalk for kids. The Aug. 20-Sept. 4 theme as school starts is new beginnings.

Get outdoors and follow the pages of a book as you stroll along. After you finish, pick up materials for a craft or activity at the library. By popular demand, Storywalks will continue until the snow makes it too difficult to proceed.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“The Last Mrs. Summers” by Rhys Bowen is a Royal Spyness Gothic mystery. “The Eighth Detective” by Alex Pavesi features an author of detective stories. “The Hollow Ones” by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan launches a new Blackwood Tapes FBI series. “Sucker Punch” by Laurell K. Hamilton is an Anita Blake Vampire Hunter mystery. “Long Bright River” by Liz Moore features two sisters, one an opioid addict and the other a police officer. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson and Richard DiLallo takes place at a hospital in NYC.

Other novels

“The Death of Vivek Oji” by Akwaeke Emezi opens with the death of a young Nigerian boy. “The Comeback” by Ella Berman features a young actress overly influenced by a manipulative film director. “The Lost Girls of Paris” by Pam Jenoff is the story of female secret agents during World War II, inspired by real events.

Books on CD

“Credible Threat” by J.A. Jance is an Ali Reynolds mystery. “The Lies That Bind” by Emily Giffin is about the search for a man who goes missing after 9/11. “A Week at the Shore” by Barbara Delinsky follows a woman reuniting with her estranged family. “On Ocean Boulevard” by Mary Alice Monroe is a family saga on the Isle of Palms. “Hideaway” by Nora Roberts is set on a family ranch in Big Sur. “Lucky’s Beach” by Shelley Noble begins when an elderly surfer goes missing. “The Simple Shift” by Chris Helder is a guide to “useful thinking.”

DVDs

“Death in Paradise” is season eight. “Stranger Things” follows the people in a mall one summer. “The Good Karma Hospital” is series three. “This is Us” is the first season.

Nonfiction

“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Isabel Wilkerson examines the unspoken caste system in the U.S. “Make Change” by Shaun King looks at social moments that have shaped the life of this Black Lives Matter leader. “What Are the Odds?” by Mike Lindell is the memoir of a man who went from crack addict to CEO with the help of God. “I Have Something to Say” by John Bowe is a guide to public speaking in an age of disconnection.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Ever since March, we have been buying more downloadable e-books and downloadable audio books for patrons of all ages — children, tweens, teens and adults. Using cloudLibrary, you can download a book to read or an audio book to listen to. The items in cloudLibrary are purchased separately from physical items, so the books available are different — and it continues to use the consortium’s contributions, not just those that we bought. That is why you need to select AspenCat Union Catalog when setting up cloudLibrary for use. Please email or phone us at 264-2209 if you need our help setting up this service on your device.

Donations

We are grateful to W.C. and Clareve Enmon as well as our anonymous donors for their donations of materials. Please put your donations into the drop box at the library — not at City Market, which is reserved for returns. Donations will undergo the same rigorous three-day quarantine process as returns.

Quotable quote

“I’m glad I studied philosophy. I think that a philosophical outlook will help you no matter what you are doing … in terms of acknowledging some sense of perspective in your life and in the world around you. I have always tried to approach life with what I call the ‘reasonable-man attitude.’ If you have some sense of perspective, you are not likely to get too high or too low.” — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek in his autobiography, “The Answer Is … Reflections on My Life,” which is in the Sisson Library collection.

