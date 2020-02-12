Spaces available for upcoming homebuyer education class

By Matt Morishige

Special to The PREVIEW

The HomesFund still has plenty of room in our upcoming Homebuyer Education class on Feb. 22 at the Ross Aragon Community Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and will be having another class on April 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a nonprofit, we have to depend on the community to help us get the word out about the homeownership services we provide. Topics covered in class include: budgeting and debt, credit, insurance, lending, real estate, and home maintenance/energy efficiency.

This class makes the home buying process clear and less stressful by helping you:

• Understand the programs offered by HomesFund.

• Understand your credit score report and how to improve your score.

• Review your household budget and learn tips to save for a down payment and reduce your debt.

• Learn the pros and cons of buying a home.

• Understand your monthly mortgage payment and closing costs.

• Select the best possible mortgage loan for you.

• Understand purchase contracts so that you know what to expect throughout the home-buying process.

If you would like to register, you can visit www.homesfund.org, and any questions can be directed to 259-1418, ext. 1.

By taking the class you will also open up access to our “Down Payment Assistance funds” and learn how “One on One Pre-Purchase counseling” can help achieve home ownership.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, News, Top Stories