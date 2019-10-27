Southwest San Juan Mountains winter weather advisory
From the National Weather Service:
A winter weather advisory remains in effect from midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Monday.
* What: Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* Where: Southwest San Juan Mountains. *
* When: From midnight tonight to 6 p.m. Monday.
* Impacts: Travel will be difficult, especially over Wolf Creek Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on October 27, 2019.