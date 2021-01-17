Southwest Nordic Race Series season opener results

By James Dickhoff

Pagosa Nordic Club

The Pagosa Nordic Club hosted the season opener event of the Southwest Nordic Ski Race Series last weekend on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Cloman Park.

Racers from Telluride, Durango, the San Luis Valley, Pagosa Springs and elsewhere competed in the 20 km freestyle race, 5 km citizens/youth race, 1.5 km youth race and Kid K race. Racers were sent out on the course in 10 second intervals for an exciting race-start format.

The competitive 20 km top finishers completed the course in lighting speed: Will Bodewes placed first with a time of 48:08, Logan Moore finished in second place with a time of 48:35 and Brad Neagos finished in third place with a time of 53:39.

The 20 km competitors also included the 2019-2020 National CycleCross Champion Caleb Thompson finishing in 54:46 and Mountain Biking Olympian Travis Brown finishing in 54:56.

The 5 km top finishers included: first-place Matthew Young finishing in 13:38, second-place Richard McLean in 23:26 and third place was Pagosa local Rachael Christiansen in 24:06.

The 5 km Youth included first-place Wade Mitchell finishing in 13:34; second-place Lana Bodewes in 17:03 and third-place Dewa Ilg in 17:24.

The 1.5 km Youth finishers included first-place Ilah Mitchel finishing in 13:33 and second-place Alaska Farley in 13:38. Rowen Preston finished the Kid’s 3/4 km in 13:10.

The next races of the Southwest Nordic Ski Race Series will be the Telluride Butch Cassidy 15 km race on Feb. 6 and the Durango Pine Needle Langlauf on Feb. 20. Details can be found at PagosaNordic.com.