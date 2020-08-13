South River Peak rockslide impacts the Continental Divide Trail

By Esther Godson

San Juan National Forest

A rockslide near South River Peak has impacted a section of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) on the Pagosa Ranger District of the San Juan National Forest.

The rockslide covered approximately 30 feet of the trail. The impacted section has significant exposure and rocks are highly unstable as the slide continues to shift.

Trail crews will not be able to fix the trail this year due to the location and expected continuing shifting and potential growth of the rockslide. Signs will be posted at common access points and trailheads to this area.

Forest recreation managers strongly advise trail users to avoid this section. The section of trail is completely impassable for stock users and very dangerous for hikers.

For more information, please contact the Pagosa Ranger District at 264-2268. For information on accessing the CDT from the Rio Grande National Forest side, please contact the Divide Ranger District at (719) 850-2374.

When visiting the national forest, please follow Leave No Trace principals and visit Know Before You Go: https://www.fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go.

All offices on the San Juan National Forest are conducting business and providing visitor services virtually. For information on the San Juan National Forest, call 247-4874 or visit the forest website.