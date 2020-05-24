Sonlight Christian Camp will be different this summer

By Emrys Tyler

Special to The PREVIEW

Though we are grieved because we can’t offer our usual summer resident youth camps, Sonlight specializes in flexibility and finding the silver lining on every cloud.

Sonlight Camp will offer four-day Family Camps from June 14 to Aug. 8. The worship and recreational activities that are a part of our beloved youth camps will be available to family groups, including Sonlight’s signature favorite meals. Families will be grouped in cabins so that suitable social distancing protocols can be observed between different families.

Family backpacking trips will also be available, continuing Sonlight’s legacy of getting people outside into God’s beautiful wilderness. If you have questions or are interested in reserving cabin space during a Family Camp session, please call the office at 264-4379 or email us at office@sonlightcamp.org. For a look at all of Sonlight’s goings-on, see sonlightcamp.org.

