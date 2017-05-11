Some medical equipment for seniors available locally

Seniors who need walking canes, walkers and other durable medical equipment can check out both the Methodist Thrift Store at 427 Lewis St. and the Humane Society Thrift Store at 279 Pagosa St.

Managers at both stores indicate equipment used by seniors is donated from time to time. Seniors shopping at either thrift store should ask at the service desk for assistance. At both stores, these items are kept in designated storage areas, and workers will be glad to assist seniors.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Do you need some help with Medicare? The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging has openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D Prescription Drug Plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties. If you are new to Medicare, you have an eight-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the eight-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 — Beef Philly cheesesteak, potato salad, orange beet salad and salad bar.

Friday, May 12 — Chicken Milano, cauliflower mashed, steamed asparagus with lemon, salad bar and strawberry cheese bar.

Monday, May 15 — Beef meatloaf, whole wheat dinner roll, mashed red potatoes, gravy, broccoli with red peppers and salad bar.

Tuesday, May 16 — Chicken fajita, charro beans, Mexicali corn and salad bar.

Wednesday, May 17 — Beef Swedish meatballs, creamed corn, glazed carrots, salad bar and banana pudding.

Thursday, May 18 — Pepperoni with veggie pizza, sugar snap pea medley, spinach/Mandarin orange salad and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

