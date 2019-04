Some area roads reopen for public use, Archuleta Creek access road closed due to extreme runoff

By Brandon Caley

Special to The SUN

Archuleta Creek access road No. 618 is closed due to extreme runoff. Stollsteimer creek is flowing heavily, causing the road to be impassible and providing safety concerns to the public.

