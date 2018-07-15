Soccer, volleyball and day camp on tap this summer

- News
By Darren Lewis
SUN Columnist
The Recreation Department is currently accepting youth soccer registrations for ages 5-12 through Aug. 3.
Cost is $35 and you may register at the Community Center or online registration is available through Xpress Bill Pay.
Pee-wee soccer
registration ages 3-4
The Recreation Department is excited to offer pee wee soccer for ages 3-4. Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office through July 26.
The season will be held in the month of August on Monday and Wednesday evenings. Cost is $35 per participant which will include a uniform jersey. Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.
Adult co-ed volleyball registration
The Recreation Department is excited to offer adult co-ed sand volleyball for ages 16 and over. Registration is currently being accepted at the recreation office through Aug. 3.
The season will be held in the month of August on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at South Park.
Team registration fee is $50 and player fee is $20. Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.
KIDS (Kickin’ it During Summer) Day Camp
K.I.D.S. Day Camp is open to children ages 5-12. K.I.D.S. Day Camp will run through Friday, Aug. 17. It will be offered Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Activities scheduled for each day will start at 9 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m. All children who are registered for the week must be signed in and dropped off no later than 9 a.m., no exceptions.
Program fees are: $85 per child per week, $25 per child per drop-in (upon availability) and there is a one-time application fee of $15 per child. Multiple child discounts also available. Weekly registrations are required.
For more information about this program please call the center at 264-4152, ext. 532.
