Soccer: Senior Night
With spring sports throughout Colorado canceled due to COVID-19, Pagosa Springs High School’s senior spring athletes missed out on being recognized for their hard work and contributions. Following is each senior’s Senior Night information, provided by Pagosa Springs High School, for the Lady Pirate soccer team.
Gabrielle Gallegos played four years.
Plans for next year: attending Fort Lewis College in the fall.
Favorite memory: It was our first overnight trip of the year and we were staying at this place that had one main lodge and little cabins around. Another teammate and I were exploring and went into this small lodge with a stage. Our coaches followed and when Coach Kurt-Mason saw the stage he started to dance like a ballerina. I could not stop laughing.Thank yous:
To my coaches: Thank you for helping me grow as a player and a person. You have pushed me to build strength in myself that I never knew was possible and for the rest of my life.
To my parents: Thanks for always being there for me, especially when I felt depleted and just done, you knew I could keep going.
Annabelle Bowles played four years and lettered four years.
Plans after graduation: attend Colorado State University, majoring in health and exercise science.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory from soccer was a home game my junior year against Del Norte. We actually lost the game but it was my best game, and despite the hard loss, I felt like we still won in our own way.
Thank yous:
To my coaches: Thank you for seeing the potential in me, pushing me to be the best I can be, and showing me the leadership qualities I had all along.
To my parents: Thank you for being so supportive and encouraging through my years of hard work.
To my teammates: My girls. My family. The love I have for each and every one of you is unexplainable. Our goodbye wasn’t supposed to be this way. I hope you learn from this and not take a single moment for granted next season. This team absolutely stole my heart. Make me proud next year girls!
Halie Severs played four years and lettered one year.
Plans for next year: enroll in an online real estate program and get my Realtor license.
Favorite memory: The time I threw up on the bus on the trip home — less than 5 minutes from the school. Sorry, Coach!
Thank yous:
To my coaches: Thanks for teaching me all about soccer.
To my teammates: Thanks for your kindness and effort in this amazing sport.
To my parents: Thanks for having me play soccer when I was a wee lad!
Grace Thompson played four years and lettered one year.
Plans for next year: attend Colorado State University majoring in art education.
Favorite memory: My favorite memory is going to the playoffs my freshman year. Everybody pushed so hard and were truly a family, all invested in each other. We all wanted to win so badly for the seniors that year that we all cried together after we lost the game in the second round.
Thank yous:
My team: For always supporting me even when injuries held me back and for becoming my family.
My parents: For being at my games to cheer me on and buying me chocolate milk when I’m sad about a loss.
My coaches: For being great examples to me on and off the field. Thank you for teaching me to work hard toward my goals and accept defeat with a smile on my face. I miss you all, thank you for the memories.
By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on May 24, 2020.