Soak for a cause at The Springs March 20

By Shane Lucero
Special to The PREVIEW
The Springs Resort and Spa is proud to announce that Pagosa Springs High School Scholarship Fund will be a recipient of #SpringsGiving in 2018.
Inspired by national #GivingTuesday, The Springs Resort and Spa celebrates our own #SpringsGiving.
Once a month, our public Bath House donates 100 percent of net admission sales to a 501(c)(3) charitable organization selected by our staff and ownership. #SpringsGiving, born from an initial push for breast cancer awareness in 2011, has grown into a monthly push to recognize worthy causes that have a local impact. In 2017, over $50,000 was donated to nonprofit organizations via our #SpringsGiving efforts.
The recipient for March is the Pagosa Springs High School Scholarship Fund. This is a scholarship fund that has been supported by The Springs Resorts for several years. Now, each spring, The Springs Resort and Spa hosts an essay contest on the topic “What Impact has the ‘Mother Spring’ had on Pagosa Springs’ economy?” The associates of the Springs Resort and Spa read and evaluate each essay through a blind process. The scores are then tallied and combined with a review of extracurricular activities and GPA to determine two winners — one female and one male. The winners receive scholarship funds to use to further their educational goals.
“As a Pagosa Springs Pirate, I understand the complexity of getting to and through secondary education from a small town. My sister and I hope this scholarship opportunity provides incentives for Pagosa’s future leaders to complete high school and further their education,” said Nerissa Whittington, co-owner of The Springs Resort and Spa.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shane Lucero at slucero@pagosahotsprings.com.
