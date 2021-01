Snowshoeing the Piedra River Trail

Photographer Shawn Prochazka and his wife enjoy snowshoeing the Piedra River Trail Tuesday. “It was just us and the falling snow,” he wrote in an email. “It was magical and so peaceful.” There were reports of 6 to 12 inches of new snow across the county the same day. “It looks promising for at least that much or more Friday night through Tuesday,” Prochazka added.