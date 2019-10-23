Snow to hit mountain passes tonight

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, heavy snow is expected for south-central Colorado’s high country tonight, Wednesday Oct. 23 through Thursday morning, Oct. 24. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook and winter weather advisory for several counties and mountain ranges in the south-central region of the state.

Heavy, rapid accumulations of snow and driving impacts will be encountered on:

U.S. 24/285 Trout Creek Pass

U.S. 50 Monarch Pass

U.S. 160 La Veta Pass

U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass

CO 17 Cumbres-La Manga Passes

Roads in and near the mountains will quickly become slushy, slick and snow covered. Travel impacts are expected to continue into the Thursday morning commute. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for travel. It’s critical that drivers should have vehicles be winter ready with appropriate tires, take it slow and leave plenty of room behind the vehicle ahead.

