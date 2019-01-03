Snow removal problems

Dear Editor:

Last Friday’s snow storm, Archuleta County snowplow drivers made 1 pass down our Street — Brook Drive. They never came back and plowed the entire width of the street. The snowplow just happens to come down my side of the street.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion