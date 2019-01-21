SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

As a result of the ongoing federal government shutdown, most who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their February benefits early.

In information provided to The SUN, Archuleta County Department of Human Services Director Matthew Dodson explained that all SNAP participants will be able to use their EBT card to purchase food as long as they have benefits on the card.

However, SNAP benefits will not be issued again until March, so Dodson cautions those with SNAP benefits to plan food purchases carefully through January and February so needs can be met through the partial government shutdown.

No further information on March SNAP benefits is currently available, Dodson noted.

For those who received an additional SNAP payment on their EBT card from Jan. 16-20, Dodson explains that this is not an additional payment for January, but rather those are the February SNAP benefits.

“The early payment of February SNAP is meant to help with next month’s food. No SNAP benefits will be added in the month of February,” Dodson noted.

When the government shutdown ends, SNAP benefits will go back to normal.

Those with questions or concerns can contact:

• Colorado 211: (811) 493-8255 or visit https://211colorado.communityos.org/cms/home

• Hunger Free Colorado: (855) 855-4626

• Colorado Benefits Center: (855) 871-2696

• Archuleta County Department of Human Services: 264-2182.

