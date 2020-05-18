Smoke map website available

By Bill Trimarco

Special to The SUN

Wildfire season has begun here in southwest Colorado. Dr. Mike Remke of the San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership is keeping a smoke map and activity website updated and available for all to use.

This site will have information on wildfire smoke in North America and on the smaller local fires that are not big enough for satellite detection or listed on InciWeb.

This is a one-stop site for the latest information.

Go to http://sanjuanheadwaters.org/smoke.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Wildfire