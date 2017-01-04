Slow moving storm to impact travel, 1-2 feet of snow predicted for San Juan Mountains

- News
A slow moving storm will impact travel statewide for much of the week. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning motorists that winter storm conditions have been forecast beginning this evening (Tuesday, Jan. 3) and will continue through Thursday (Jan. 5).
The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow for the southwest and northern mountains. The possible accumulation of one to two feet of snow has also prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) to caution high country motorists of likely snow slide mitigation along mountain pass corridors. The avalanche control work will cause travel delays while operations are taking place and plows then clear the roads.
“This will be a lengthy event, lasting more than two days for much of Colorado. Travelers will need to be prepared with adequate snow tires or other traction devices,” said Kyle Lester, CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance. “We also advise commercial vehicle drivers to be equipped with needed tire chains, especially in mountain areas.”
In the Southwest region of the state, motorists can expect the weather to impact travel. One to two feet of snow is predicted for the San Juan Mountains through Thursday night with the snow ending Friday evening. Avalanche control work and subsequent delays will be likely on most mountain passes.
Both passenger and commercial motorists should be aware of the state of Colorado’s traction and chain laws which are implemented when conditions require it. When either law is in effect, highway signage will be activated. Without proper equipment, motorists can be fined $130. If your vehicle blocks the roadway, you could be fined more than $650.
