Skip the office visit: Colorado PEAK is online portal to assistance programs

By Matt Dodson

Special to The SUN

Applying for public assistance programs doesn’t have to start with a visit to an often-crowded lobby.

Archuleta County Department of Human Services wants to make sure all are aware of resources already in place to help keep the community healthy and safe amid news of COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the disease and protect yourself and others.

The Colorado Program Eligibility and Application Kit (PEAK) at https://coloradopeak.secure.force.com/ has everything you need to:

• Learn about public assistance programs

• Complete an application

• Manage benefits

Anyone can connect to PEAK 24 hours a day, seven days a week via internet access on a smartphone, tablet or computer. PEAK is safe and secure, which means your personal information is protected. You may also Google “Colorado PEAK” or visit the Archuleta County Department of Human Services web page to reach the site.

Programs include:

• Food Assistance (SNAP)

• Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

• Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP)

• Aid to the Needy Disabled (AND)

• Colorado Works (CO Works) (state name for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or TANF)

• Health First Colorado (Colorado Medicaid)

• Child Health Plan Plus (CHP+)

• and many more

It is very important to stay home if you are not feeling well or are sick. There’s a lot that can be accomplished from the comfort of your home to apply and manage assistance benefits.

Archuleta County Department of Human Services reminds the public to:

• Wash your hands frequently or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your inner elbow shirt sleeve

• Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

• Stay home if you’re sick

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay healthy.

