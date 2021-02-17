Ski team to host Wolf Creek Challenge Series races

By Angelica Leslie

Wolf Creek Ski Team

On Sunday, Feb. 7, Wolf Creek Ski Area hosted the Super Bowl Fun Race. These fun races are free and open to skiers and boarders of all ages and abilities with a dual race format.

Sixty racers competed in the event, including six athletes from our very own Wolf Creek Ski Team.

In the Boy’s/Men’s category, 18-year-old Talon Knapp’s time of 33.96 seconds earned him a gold medal in his age category. Corbin Horrocks, 13, earned a time of 29.28 and a gold medal in his category, as well as the second fastest time of the day. Will Mitchell, 13, earned a time of 31.56 and a silver medal in his age category.

In the Girl’s/Women’s category, Rylie Knapp, 17, earned a time of 34.28 and a silver medal in her age category. Anne Mitchell, 11, earned a time of 33.91 and a silver medal in her category. Isabelle Ratcliff, 10, earned a time of 30.43 and a gold medal in her age category.

The Wolf Creek Ski Team, made up of 18 young athletes, meets every weekend to practice all mountain skiing and race techniques.

The team also travels to other area ski resorts for races and many on the team are training to go to the NASTAR Nationals at Aspen Snowmass, Colo., in March, COVID permitting.

The Wolf Creek Ski Team is hosting the Wolf Creek Challenge Series — two upcoming races at Wolf Creek: a 40-gate giant slalom race on Feb. 28 and a Super G on April 4.

To register online for the Feb. 28 race, visit: estore.wolfcreekski.com/eStore/Default.aspx and click on “Lift Tickets.”