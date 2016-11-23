Ski area to open for season

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area will open Thursday, Nov. 24, seven days a week for the 2016-2017 ski season.

Fifty percent of the mountain will be open, with Raven, Bonanza, Nova, Treasure Stoke and Elma lifts operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ski School will be available for both adults and children, including the Wolf Pup Program.

As of Tuesday, Wolf Creek received 16 inches of fresh snow from this week’s storm and has a midway depth of 24 inches. So far this winter, the ski area has received 30 inches of snow.

WolfCreekSki.com will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

