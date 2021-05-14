Six stars set to shake up Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

By Toni Sherwood

Seeds of Learning

As of today, the selection of esteemed local stars slated to perform in the fourth annual Dancing with the Pagosa Stars has been released.

Mark your calendars for Aug. 21, when the Ross Aragon Community Center will be transformed into a magical dinner and dance theater. As guests dine on a lavish meal crafted by one of Pagosa’s top chefs, six professional coaches will perform a choreographed dance routine with their star.

We’re honored to welcome back talented coaches Ashley Butcher, Kylie Ross, Haley Hudson and Nolan King. This year, we debut two new coaches, Nash McNichol and Dr. Doug Miller. Once again, special thanks to Leslie Carlson, the choreographer and set designer at the helm of this event.

Through voting, stars compete to win the Mirror Ball Trophy — and the satisfaction of raising funds for Seeds of Learning so our most vulnerable children have access to the NAEYC, high-quality education they deserve.

We selected these stars for their community leadership, warm personalities and a belief in Seeds’ mission to bring education of the highest quality to our community. So, with great aplomb, announcing the 2021 stars:

• Betsy Burnett, business owner.

• Terrie Frahm, performer and community activist.

• Heather Simpson, Realtor.

• Tim Sullivan, singer/songwriter.

• Derek Pepin, golf club director.

• Len Liszewski, general contractor.

Your participation is crucial to our success. Tickets will be open to the public on July 15. Please keep an eye on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Dancingstarspagosa, and our website, https://growingseeds.org/, for specific instructions on ticket purchase and other important event information.

In the meantime, you can find out more about each star who is competing for your votes here: https://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars-2021/. Online voting is now open on the Seeds website and we encourage everyone to participate; each $1 vote moves a star closer to winning.

As the event approaches, we will unveil more about our stars, their unique stories and why they have agreed to support Seeds in this way. All of us associated with Seeds feel very lucky to have their dedicated support. Their commitment to help raise critically needed funds to educate vulnerable at-risk preschool children is truly inspiring. When you see these folks around town, be sure to let them know how special they are, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.