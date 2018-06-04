Six nonprofits selected to benefit from 19th Hole Concerts

- News
By Tracy Pope
Special to The PREVIEW
Six Archuleta County nonprofits have been selected to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club this summer. The selected organizations are:
• Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.
• San Juan Outdoor Club.
• DUST2.
• Archuleta Seniors Inc.
• Aspire.
• San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
The 19th Hole Concerts pair a nonprofit with a local music talent on Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, from June 14 through July 19, to offer a fun evening of entertainment.
The cover charge is a $10 donation which supports the six nonprofits selected for the 2018 concerts. Children age 10 and younger get in free. At the end of the series, all proceeds are pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.
“This is an easy way for everyone in the community to get involved in helping nonprofits in Archuleta County to succeed,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado.
In 2017, the 19th Hole Concerts awarded approximately $1,000 to each of that year’s six organizations. This year, the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation anticipates seeing attendance increase and aims to raise $1,200 for each nonprofit. The nonprofits will collaborate to promote and generate attendance at each concert through a variety of marketing tasks.
“Partnering with the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, the 19th Hole Concerts provides our community the opportunity to gather with friends at a beautiful venue for an enjoyable evening of music, while benefiting six great organizations,” said Jan Johnson, chair of the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation.
As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.
Below, please find the full schedule for the 19th Hole Concerts:
June 14 — Bob Hemenger: Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop, featuring Chimney Rock Interpretive Association.
June 21 — Brooks-i Band: original party rock ‘n’ roll dance music, featuring San Juan Outdoor Club.
June 28 — San Juan Mountain Boys: country, folk, pop and old rock, featuring DUST2.
July 5 — 13th Hour: original rock, featuring Archuleta Seniors Inc.
July 12 — Songs of the Fall: Americana, featuring Aspire.
July 19 — J-Calvin’s Soul Sessions: soul-abducting jazz funk, featuring San Juan Headwaters Forest Health Partnership.
