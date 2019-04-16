Six nonprofits selected to benefit from 19th Hole Concerts

By Tracy Pope

Special to The SUN

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado announces the six Archuleta County nonprofits selected to benefit from the 19th Hole Concerts at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club this summer. The selected organizations are:

• Aspen House.

• LASSO.

• Pagosa Area Trails Council.

• Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

• Pagosa Springs Girls Choir.

• Rise Above Violence.

The 19th Hole Concerts pair an Archuleta County nonprofit organization with a local music talent on Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Pagosa Springs Golf Club, June 13 through July 25, with no concert the week of July 4.

The events offer fun, community evenings full of entertainment and philanthropy. The cover charge is a $10 donation, which supports the six nonprofits selected for the 2019 concerts. Corporate sponsors cover event expenses, allowing all proceeds at the end of the series to be pooled and distributed equally to the six featured organizations.

“This is the fourth year we’ve offered the 19th Hole Concerts and the popularity of the events is really growing,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “These events are a great way for the community to come together to support local nonprofits.”

In 2018, the 19th Hole Concerts awarded $1,400 to each participating organization. This year, the goal of the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation is to raise $1,500 for each nonprofit. The nonprofits will collaborate to promote the concerts and generate attendance.

“These concerts directly support our Archuleta nonprofits by giving them a platform for their cause and some extra funding for their work,” said Gabrielle Dorr, chair of the Archuleta Committee of the Community Foundation. “We hope everyone helps us spread the word for a great turnout this year.”

As a community facilitator, the Community Foundation works to increase sustainability and success for nonprofits while maximizing effective grantmaking for philanthropists to make Southwest Colorado a better place to live. The Community Foundation serves Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties.

Below, please find the full schedule for the 19th Hole Concerts:

June 13: Bob Hemenger: Dixieland, jazz, blues, soul and pop; featuring Pagosa Springs Arts Council.

June 20: San Juan Mountain Boys: Country, folk, pop and old rock; featuring Aspen House.

June 27: Denise Chaney: singer/songwriter; featuring Rise Above Violence.

July 11: Retro Cats: Rock ‘n’ roll; featuring Pagosa Springs Girls Choir.

July 18: Brooks-i Band: Original party rock ‘n’ roll dance music; featuring Pagosa Area Trails Council.

July 25: Jack Ellis and Out on Work Release: acoustic blues and more; featuring LASSO.

