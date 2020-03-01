Sisters in Song Women’s Chorus will begin rehearsals March 3

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Sisters in Song community women’s chorus is ready to embark on another joyous year of making beautiful music together. The choir is again being sponsored by the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir and it is open to all women in Pagosa and surrounding areas who love to sing. Ladies in the community are invited to be a part of this women’s chorus that will share the stage with the Girls Choir at its annual spring concert, which will be held on May 7.

The chorus will begin rehearsals on Tuesday evening, March 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church. Rehearsals will continue each Tuesday evening until the concert in May.

The women’s chorus will perform quality choral music highlighting home, family and friendship. The concert theme is “Back to the Roaring 20s,” chosen to complement the year 2020.

“The music will be fun, yet challenging,” said Linda Parker, director of the women’s group. “No prior experience is required to be a part of the choir, only a $15 fee to help offset the cost of the music. Reading music is always helpful, but there will be enough rehearsal time to learn the music.”

The Women’s Chorus has been formed to offer the girls of the Girls Choir the opportunity to sing with a women’s chorus. Conceived and directed by Parker, the chorus will allow the girls to meet some Pagosa ladies who have enjoyed music throughout their life. The chorus will have its own part of the spring concert, singing several tunes alone, then a song with the girls.

We are excited to offer Pagosa ladies the opportunity to share their love of music and singing and to give them an opportunity to perform.

“We musicians are hams and we love to perform,” said Parker.

If you have questions or would like more information, call Parker at 264-1434 or email her at singpagosa@gmail.com.

“We’re looking forward to meeting new friends, having an entertaining time and being a part of a unique experience in Pagosa Springs,” she said.

