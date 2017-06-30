Single-track racing fun at the Pagosa Duathlon July 8

By Ashley Wilson

Special to The PREVIEW

Early registration for the Pagosa Duathlon ends on Monday, July 3, so make sure to save a little by going online and registering by the end of the weekend.

We have some exciting prizes, including a youth bike donated by a local business. How do you win? Any child registered for the Dusty Kids Gravel Growler will be entered to win the bike. Check it on our Facebook page.

The Dusty Kids Gravel Growler is a great race to begin to inspire your youngest off-road racer. It begins with a 1-mile run and a 2-mile bike ride. After the Dusty DU, there will be a kids activity area where they can stay busy while you race. We will have breakfast again this year, so bring the whole family to enjoy the day. If you’re not racing, we ask for a $5 donation if you enjoy the food.

The adult race prize will not disappoint — a Thermal II Baselayer top. Again, your chance to win is by registering for either the Dirty Sprint or the Dirty DU. Everyone who registers will be entered to win. The name will be drawn the day of the DU.

Participation in the DU at any level makes you eligible for the prize.

Come out for a mellow run/ride or come out to beat your personal best, or your best friend. Whatever the goal, the Pagosa Duathlon provides a great trail and fun atmosphere, with wonderful prizes for those at all levels.

With three divisions for each of the adult races -— individual men or women’s divisions, or as a two-member relay team, one runner and one biker, there really is a race for everyone.

Early registration ends July 3, so don’t delay. Register online at www.PagosaDuathlon.com. All racers receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt and post-race goodies. Top three finishers receive medals. Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Monument Road.

For all your race information, course maps, bike directions, registration and driving directions, go to www.PagosaDuathlon.com. If you don’t have a bike or would like to try an upgrade for the race, The HUB Bike Shop is offering a discount on rentals for the race. We will see you at the DU.

