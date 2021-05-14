‘Simple Grow-How: Vegetables’: Free gardening Q-and-A with Ron Chacey

By Leslie Wustrack

Pagosa Springs Community Garden

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is sponsoring a free limited online educational series on vegetable gardening. Renowned expert Ron Chacey will cover all topics related to gardening in the Pagosa Springs area.

All gardening talks are free and accessible via computer or telephone.

On Monday, May 17, at 6 p.m., Chacey, the eminent regional vegetable grower and an original founder of the Pagosa Springs Community Garden, will discuss “Simple Grow-How: Vegetables.” Please bring any questions on specific vegetables to the Q-and-A.

Chacey will discuss the easiest vegetables to grow and then branch off into his favorite vegetables of somewhat challenging natures. He’ll offer solid advice on how to get started and the nuisances of simple methods and techniques. A believer in trial and error in all areas of gardening, Chacey will share a few of his “ah-ha” moments from his seven decades of experience. All of your vegetable gardening questions are welcomed.

To join our email list and receive gardening talk information, please send an email to PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. To join the Monday, Monday 17, free Q-and-A, click on the link at facebook.com/pagosaspringscommunitygarden or join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85473458202?pwd=NEFaYjN0c2QyYit3cnFVdk1UU2ozUT09, Meeting ID: 854 7345 8202, passcode: 948056, call-in number: (312) 626-6799.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is located at the end of 5th Street on the San Juan River downtown. Decades old, the garden is on land owned by the Town of Pagosa Springs and plots are granted to the town’s citizens free of charge. In 2017, the garden was rejuvenated by community volunteers with the assistance of local Pagosa Springs businesses. Raised beds and deer-out fencing were constructed with donated lumber. Soil amendments, fertilizers, seeds, plant starts, native plants, tools, hoses and other necessary items are all provided through the continuing support and generosity of Pagosa Springs businesses. The Town of Pagosa Springs provides free water for the Pagosa Springs Community Garden.

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden is free and open to all. All of the beds are taken for the 2021 gardening season. Gardeners have been busy readying and planting their beds and sprucing up the garden with fresh paint and stain. The community potato beds will be planted this week with seed potatoes donated by the CSU Archuleta County Extension office. The new pollinator beds, a Girl Scout Daisy Troop project, will culminate in a brand new badge for the participants. Residents and town visitors are invited to stop by and enjoy the beautiful space; the practices of face-mask wearing and social distancing are observed. To add your name to the bed list for next year or just to stay informed, please send an email to PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com.