Sign up now for fun, free Summer Reading Program that starts June 1

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are excited to announce the kickoff of this year’s free Summer Reading Program, which begins on June 1 and runs through July 31. Online registration is open now on our website at pagosalibrary.org/summer-reading.

This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” is a celebration of fairy tales, mythology, fantasy and more. We will be fostering imagination through reading, storytelling and other engaging activities. We’ll provide summer reading adventure booklets that are full of exciting activities. And we’ll offer additional challenges you can read about in this “Library News” column in the weeks ahead.

Completing activities and challenges will make you eligible to win prizes from many local businesses — more prizes than in any other year. We’ll be detailing the prizes in future columns. They will be divided into four age groups: babies to pre-K, children kindergarten to fifth grade, sixth to 12th grades, and adults ages 18-plus.

Your library is purchasing these prizes from our local businesses as a token of support for Pagosa’s business community in these difficult coronavirus times. We encourage everyone to support your favorite local businesses throughout the summer.

The Summer Reading Program is one of our most popular events of the year. Please go to our website and sign up now. It’s fun and it’s educational.

Also, it will help your children avoid the dreaded “summer slide” in reading skills that has been documented so often when youngsters take a vacation from books — an especially important benefit this year when the school year was so disrupted by the coronavirus.

Expanded Wi-Fi service

A reminder that the installation of a booster allows Wi-Fi to be used throughout the library’s entire parking lot. You no longer have to be parked right next to the building. The timing of this Wi-Fi expansion is especially welcome now, as so many people have even more need than normal to access the Internet during the coronavirus pandemic. We ask only that when you access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot, you keep your windows and doors closed for everyone’s safety.

Other services

available now

Under the state’s Safer at Home guidelines, we have resumed several services to you, mostly outside the building:

1. We offer curbside service outside the front door so that you can pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. These services are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

2. During those same hours, we also are accepting returns. Look for a cart outside the library door to put your materials on — for safety’s sake, do not use the drop box at the library or the one uptown at City Market. Using this cart system, we can quarantine returned items and get them safely ready for the next patron. Please note that returned items will be in quarantine for three full days, and it may be up to five days before they are wiped down and checked off your account.

3. As well, we have resumed accepting your donations of materials, also Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be handled with the same quarantine process as returns.

4. If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons, and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

5. We also are admitting a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building for computer appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

Also note that in compliance with the San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick. The old adage of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is now “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” We are not able to provide such coverings; you must bring and wear your own.

6. Our services may have to work around our HVAC replacement. We’ll keep you informed of any interruptions to our operations relating to the installation as best we can, if we get enough notice.

7. We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

8. Please note we are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs outlined in these “Library News” columns.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 pm for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults. Please contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs via prerecorded videos posted on the library’s Facebook page.

This week’s Wednesday session is an Hora de Cuentos, a Spanish storytime, and speakers of all languages are welcome.

If you have a Facebook account, you can log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you can access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen. Or you can contact us and we can send you a direct link. These sessions are available to watch for about two weeks after the initial posting.

The census has never been easier

If you haven’t already, please respond to the census right now, even if you have not received an official invitation to respond. You do not need to wait for anything from the Census Bureau — you can do it online. Instead of using a unique census ID number you will be asked to enter your physical address.

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation is hugely important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways for the next decade. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

Nonfiction

“Hidden Valley Road” by Robert Kolker is the story of an American family with 12 children, six of whom were diagnosed with schizophrenia, that became science’s greatest hope to conquer the disease. “The Women With Silver Wings” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck is the true story of the daring female aviators who helped the U.S. win World War II — and then were forgotten by the country they served. “Don’t Burn This Book” by political talk show host Dave Rubin gives you the tools to help you make up your own mind on major issues.

Mysteries, suspense and thrillers

“The Last Trial” by Scott Turow is a legal thriller.

Other novels

“Old Lovegood Girls” by Gail Goodwin is the story of a powerful friendship between two talented writers who began their relationship as college friends. “Shakespeare for Squirrels” by Christopher Moore is a humorous take on Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Spanish how-to audio CD

“Conozca sus Fortalezas” by Tom Rath is a six-CD set of the new edition of StrengthsFinder providing 50 ideas for action to help you apply your strengths in the next week, month and year.

Downloadable e-books and audiobooks

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books and audiobooks are available through cloudLibrary by Bibliotheca. Access cloudLibrary by clicking on the downloadable content icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Donations

We have resumed accepting your donations of materials on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We are grateful for the generous in-kind donation by John Taylor.

Quotable quote

“There is more treasure in books than in all the pirates’ loot on Treasure Island … and, best of all, you can enjoy these riches every day of your life.” — Walt Disney (1901-1966), entrepreneur, animator and film producer.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

