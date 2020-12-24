Sidney W. Creech

Sidney W. Creech passed away on Dec. 21 at his home in Pagosa Springs. He was born in Brainerd Minn., and lived all over the world as a child as a “Navy brat.” He attended high school in Garden Grove, Calif., and then joined the Army, where he did two tours in Vietnam. He moved to Colorado in 1980 and was an avid Broncos fan. In 2000, he and his wife relocated to Pagosa Springs where he was employed by Archuleta County Road and Bridge for many years and was a board member of Vets4Vets. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Julie Creech, a son, Doug Creech; and a sister, Joni Creed. Funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery on a date yet to be determined. Donations may be made in his honor to Vets4Vetspsco.org.