‘Siberia’ enters final weekend

By Dale Scrivenger

Special to The PREVIEW

Last fall, Thingamajig Theatre Company spoke with former SUN editor Karl Isberg to consider writing a piece he considered “reflective” of small-town living. What started out as a concept has been realized in the hilarious, too-close-to-home piece “Welcome to Siberia — Now, Go Home!”

The piece revolves around the local Chamber of Commerce welcoming its newest area residents to beautiful Great Springs, Colo. In a pinch, they bring in a self-professed “old-timer” from the local retirement home to give the newcomers an idea of the rich history in the area. Instead, the audience is given all the “dirt” and local color from the towns not-so-rich past and gives rise to countless laughs and recognizable figures throughout. From Great Springs’ long-time mayor to some of the more exuberant realtors, “Siberia” is an experience no Pagosa resident will want to miss.

The performances will be held Feb. 22, 23, 24 at 7p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.

Thingamajig Theatre Company presents “Welcome to Siberia — Now, Go Home,” rated R. Directed by Boni McIntyre and Laura Moore.

For tickets and information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469.)

