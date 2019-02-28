Show support for hometown teams

Pagosa Springs High School sophomore Cameron Lucero’s state championship win last weekend made Pagosa Pirate fans proud.

Lucero was one of 12 Pirate wrestlers who advanced to the state tournament. Other Pirates competing at the state tournament included Caleb Janowsky, Ian Reinhardt, James Thomas, Erik Wyman, Ethan Evans, Paul Farrah, Brae Bergdolt, Dylan Tressler, Skyler Hill, Connor Aragon and Trevor Torrez.

