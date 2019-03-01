Should you bribe your children to read?

A New York Times article by KJ Dell’Antonia looks at the pros and cons of bribing your children to read, and the research and experts’ responses may surprise you.

Everyone agrees that it’s essential that all children be encouraged to read. When reading is difficult for them, so is almost everything else. As kids get to be better readers, every subject from math to history becomes more accessible — and practice is the only way to get there.

So, how to make that happen?

Many parents fall back on bribery, paying per book, minute or page in currencies ranging from toys to screen time to cash. But many studies show that paying kids to do things they once enjoyed for free can backfire; many kids stop reading when the rewards dry up, while those who aren’t rewarded carry on reading just for fun.

Some experts actually agree that rewards can be useful, especially for younger learners who may benefit from a jump start or a short-term intervention. But they don’t have to be money or things.

Dr. Rahil Briggs, director of pediatric behavioral health at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, said, “It could be that it’s a special treat to go to the library with Dad and that alone time is part of what’s rewarding about it.”

Dr. Edward L. Deci, professor of psychology at the University of Rochester, agreed, saying nonmaterial rewards may be the most effective. An excursion with a parent, or a special time reading together and discussing books, convey the importance of reading because your valuable time has become the currency. Family trips to the library can become precious events to children.

“Money may be motivating,” concluded Dell’Antonia, “but so is living in a home where books and reading are part of family life.”

As Dr. Briggs noted, reading together, choosing books, talking about words and stories, even going to the library, is a lot harder than taking a dollar out of our wallets. And probably more valuable in the long run.

Library foundation

fundraiser concert

On March 8, the new library foundation will host Moors and McCumber for one night in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Local festival-goers will remember Moors and McCumber from their popular past visits to Reservoir Hill. They craft beautiful story songs that walk the line between rootsy folk and melodic pop. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m. with an opening show by the Pagosa Springs High School Americana Project students. Moors and McCumber will play at 7:30 p.m. Entry to the concert is by donation, with a suggested contribution of $10 per person or $25 per family. All proceeds from the event go to the library foundation.

Text alerts

Just a reminder that your library has a program called ShoutBomb that, when signed up, allows you to receive text messages on your cellphone when items you requested are ready for pickup or when items are overdue. You can also use this service to text the library to renew items. It is available in both English and Spanish.

Signing up for ShoutBomb is free, though standard text rates do apply. This service will only work with phones that can receive SMS text messages and most smartphones should qualify. To sign up for ShoutBomb, log in to your account on your computer and click the button on the left that says, “Sign Up for Text Message Notifications.” A document will open up on your computer that explains how to sign up for ShoutBomb. It takes only a few minutes to sign up, but you will want to have your library card handy. Of course, you can always speak with one of our friendly library staff and we would be happy to help you sign up for ShoutBomb.

All-ages gaming tomorrow

Join us tomorrow, Friday, March 1, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for a free all-ages gaming session where you can enjoy video gaming on Wii and Xbox 360 Kinect with your friends and family.

Paws to Read Saturday

This Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. to noon, youngsters from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to share their favorite books with Hondo, a therapy dog who loves listening to stories, at a free Paws to Read session. This is a great way for beginning readers to build confidence.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for fourth- through eighth-graders is Monday, March 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the seventh through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

New Knitting-plus Club for teens

Next Wednesday, March 6, this new free club meets for the second time from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for seventh- through 12th-graders. It’s called the Knitting-plus Club because it includes not only knitting, but also crochet projects, needlepoint and more. But note that teaching will be available only for knitting.

This club is being formed at the request of several teens and the plan is to have the group meet monthly. The next couple of months will be a test period. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlepoint projects and hang out with other crafters. If you don’t know how to knit, come anyway and we’ll get you started on some of the basics.

Women’s Wellness

Next Thursday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the second session of a new free women’s wellness program for women ages 21-64 facilitated by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH). Note the earlier starting time.

Also please note that there will not be any actual physical examinations at the library. Rather, the sessions will provide education on about where and how to access cancer screenings, assess barriers to screening for breast and cervical cancer, and help with information about women’s sexual health. You’ll also hear about free or low-cost services offered by SJBPH such as women’s, children’s and infants’ services, Connect for Health CO, Nurse-Family Partnership and SafeCare. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

Avalanche awareness

Join Mark Mueller next Thursday, March 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a free presentation about avalanche safety. Mueller is an avalanche forecaster for the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which says that avalanches are the deadliest hazard in Colorado. This talk could save your life.

Teen advisory board

Next Thursday, March 7, the teen advisory board meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Bring your fun and innovative ideas to help us plan teen programs. Share an idea to pick out a free book.

Computer classes

Join us for free sessions from 1 to 2 p.m. on alternating Thursdays to learn a useful technology skill or application. March 14 covers how to create professional looking resumes on Microsoft Word. March 28 details how to navigate commonly used features on your Windows, Android or Apple smartphone nor tablet. No registration is required.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more. Note that PALS will not take place the week of spring break (March 25-29). PALS generally follows the school schedule, so when they are off, Mark is off.

CDs

“The House Next Door” by James Patterson contains three thrillers. “The Burglar” by Thomas Perry features a sophisticated young female burglar who becomes endangered after stumbling upon a triple homicide. “Verses for the Dead” by Preston and Child is a mystery featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast.

Programmed Nooks

We have nine free Nooks and three free tablets programmed for your e-reading pleasure. The eight adult e-readers contain either fiction or nonfiction bestsellers. The four youth e-readers contain books for children, juniors and young adults.

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank Alan Saltzstein and our anonymous donors.

Quotable quote

“There’s an old saying that I very much ascribe to. When somebody says, ‘You can’t do that,’ my response is, ‘Well, I wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t try.’ The truth is that you never know what you can accomplish until you give it your best shot.” — From “Let’s All Make the Day Count” by Charlie Daniels, instrumentalist, lyricist and singer, known for his contributions to southern rock, country and bluegrass music.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.

Follow these topics: Library, Library News, Lifestyle, Top Stories