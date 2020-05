Short-term rental owners hit hard by governor’s orders

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Short-term rentals (STRs) haven’t been permitted to operate in Colorado since mid-March and it has taken a financial toll on owners.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, COVID-19, News, Top Stories