Short-term rental decision postponed

By Avery Martinez

Staff Writer

The continuing talks over short-term rental (STR) regulations in Archuleta County may finally come to an end on July 3, with the county commissioners slated to vote on the issue that day.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, News, Top Stories