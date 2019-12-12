- News
Archuleta County Sheriff’s Deputy Shane Bracken poses with members of a happy family during the Shop With a Cop event on Dec. 5. Members of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, Pagosa Springs Police Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Durango Police Department, La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Archuleta County Combined Dispatch and Archuleta County Emergency Management shopped with families for the holiday season. Each child received a $150 budget to shop for clothing and toys while paired with a local law enforcement officer.
