Shop with a Cop

Cops shopped until they dropped at the inaugural Shop With a Cop event sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Durango Lodge 8. The event took place at the local Walmart and included food from McDonald’s and featured members of the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office, Pagosa Springs Police Department, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Durango Police Department, La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, Archuleta County Combined Dispatch and Archuleta County Emergency Management shopping with families for the holiday season. Each child received a $150 budget for clothing and toys while paired with a local law enforcement officer.

