Shop local at Art for the Animals

By Paula Jo Miller and

Mike Stoll

Special to The PREVIEW

If holiday shopping is on your to-do list this Thanksgiving weekend, don’t miss the fourth annual Art for the Animals (AFTA) event on Saturday at the PLPOA clubhouse from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. AFTA is an artisan extravaganza hosted by the Pagosa Springs Arts Council and the Humane Society of Pagosa Springs. This annual event features the custom works and wares of our wonderful local artisans.

Free, fun and family friendly, AFTA will feature organic beauty and home decor products; unique wooden kitchen art; vintage dream catchers and Christmas gnomes; original art, cards and children’s books; fine art creations; unique equestrian gifts; jewelry, gems and art pieces; and handmade leather and suede household items and apparel.

The amazing wares continue with artisan jewelry made with glass beads; hand-crafted sterling silver and gemstone jewelry; abstract art, journals, gift wrap and home décor; fine art in pastels, watercolors and oils; hand-sewn upcycled elephants, dinosaurs and apparel; lovely original fine art; and unique gourd art, custom knives and sheaths.

If all this shopping makes you hungry and thirsty, we’ve got you covered. Food trucks will be on-site, weather permitting, and our beverage bar will have a variety of holiday drinks including cider, eggnog, hot chocolate, freshly brewed coffee and a selection of adult beverages. Relax and enjoy these treats while local favorite John Daffron sings festive holiday music and Rise Above Violence volunteers wrap your purchases for free.

AFTA is a one-stop shop, eat, drink, wrap and relax event for the entire family. Kick off your holiday shopping at Art for the Animals this Saturday at the PLPOA clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event runs until 3 p.m. There is plenty of free parking.

Best of all, you’ll be supporting our local artists and shelter animals. See you on Saturday.

