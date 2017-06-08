Sheriff’s Office to hold jail, courthouse tours Saturday

Special to The SUN

On Saturday, June 10, the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) will be holding public tours of the current jail and county building.

The ACSO will provide guided tours starting at 11a.m. and repeating every half hour until 3 p.m.

Anyone interested in the future of the county buildings and jail facilities should attend. All attendees will be invited to conclude their tour with hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks.

Parking and start of the tours will be behind the county facilities located at 449 San Juan St.

