Sheriff’s Office location closed temporarily, services still available

Until further notice, those looking to carry out business with the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) should do so by calling Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at 731-2160.
The ACSO’s location in the courthouse is closed until further notice to due to environmental concerns.
“We continue to have concerns about the environmental quality of the building, and we are taking appropriate steps to investigate those concerns to see if they are real and what steps need to be taken,” said County Attorney Todd Starr Tuesday morning.
Undersheriff Tonya Hamilton reported that anyone needing to speak with ACSO personnel can do so by leaving a message with dispatch. A deputy will return your call.
She also noted that the ACSO can perform off-site VIN inspections.
