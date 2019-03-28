Sheriff’s deputy allegedly kicked in face, suspect charged

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

A local woman was arrested after allegedly kicking a sheriff’s deputy in the face and has been charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count of third-degree assault after an incident on March 12.

