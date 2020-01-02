Sheriff: Staffing levels at new jail will be ‘challenging’

Archuleta County’s $14.5 million jail is set to open this summer, but the staffing numbers authorized by the county will make operating the facility “challenging,” according to Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez.

