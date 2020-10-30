Share your special family recipes

By Shari Pierce

Staff Writer

As the holidays near, The Pagosa Springs SUN is asking readers to share special family recipes. The SUN will share selected recipes with our readers during the upcoming holidays.

Please submit your recipes to editor@pagosasun.com beginning now and not later than Dec. 10.

To kick off recipe sharing, the following recipe is shared from the kitchen of Shari Pierce. This was shared by Pierce’s sister-in-law, Shirley Pierce, of Maud, Texas, a number of years ago.

The recipe is Angel Biscuits and these cook up very light and fluffy due to the addition of yeast in the recipe. These are a family favorite and have been shared with numerous people throughout the years. They work great cooked in a Dutch oven on a camping trip.

Angel Biscuits

5 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 cup shortening

1/2 cup warm water

1 package dry yeast

2 cups buttermilk, room temperature

Combine first five ingredients. Cut in shortening. Dissolve yeast in warm water, stir into buttermilk. Add milk mixture to dry ingredients and stir to moisten. Cover and chill.

When ready to use, roll dough on lightly floured surface to 1/2- to 3/4-inch thickness. Cut out biscuits with 2-inch cutters. Place on lightly greased cookie sheet or in glass baking pan.

Bake at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, or until lightly browned. Makes 4 dozen.

You can keep the dough in the refrigerator for several days and bake as desired for fresh biscuits.

The SUN staff looks forward to receiving your family recipes.